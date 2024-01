The dispute between Texas and the White House over border control escalates The state's attorney general says federal border patrol agents cannot have access to a strip of land on the northern banks of the Rio Grande that's been a hot spot for illegal border crossings.

National The dispute between Texas and the White House over border control escalates The dispute between Texas and the White House over border control escalates Audio will be available later today. The state's attorney general says federal border patrol agents cannot have access to a strip of land on the northern banks of the Rio Grande that's been a hot spot for illegal border crossings. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor