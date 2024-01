Actor and comedian Bob Odenkirk recently received a royal surprise Odenkirk learned he is a distant cousin of King Charles III. The news was revealed by host Henry Louis Gates during the actor's appearance on the PBS show Finding your Roots that airs Tuesday night.

