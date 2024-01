'New Yorker' writer traces the current U.S. boarder crisis back to the Cold War Hundreds of thousands of people, mostly from Central America, arrive at the U.S.-Mexico border each year. In Everyone Who is Gone is Here, Jonathan Blitzer examines the historical roots of the crisis.

National 'New Yorker' writer traces the current U.S. boarder crisis back to the Cold War 'New Yorker' writer traces the current U.S. boarder crisis back to the Cold War Listen · 43:46 43:46 Hundreds of thousands of people, mostly from Central America, arrive at the U.S.-Mexico border each year. In Everyone Who is Gone is Here, Jonathan Blitzer examines the historical roots of the crisis. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor