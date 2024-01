How the liquidation of one of China's largest companies threatens its entire economy A Hong Kong court has ordered the liquidation of China's largest real estate developer. NPR's Ari Shapiro discusses impacts in China and abroad with Atlantic Council Senior Fellow Dexter Roberts.

