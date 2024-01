This comedian sees a connection between the Burning Man festival and his Jewish faith NPR's Rachel Martin speaks with comedian Moshe Kasher about his new memoir Subculture Vulture, and the communities that have crafted his identity — including the world of Burning Man.

Culture This comedian sees a connection between the Burning Man festival and his Jewish faith This comedian sees a connection between the Burning Man festival and his Jewish faith Listen · 7:56 7:56 NPR's Rachel Martin speaks with comedian Moshe Kasher about his new memoir Subculture Vulture, and the communities that have crafted his identity — including the world of Burning Man. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor