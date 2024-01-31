Florida's Unregulated Kratom Market

Kratom is a tropical plant with leaves that contain a chemical compound with similar effects to opioids.

In the United States, kratom is sold in its concentrated form, oftentimes in potent capsules or liquid shots. The kratom is worth roughly $1.5 billion, but unregulated.

The Tampa Bay Times investigated kratom in Florida. Reporters found that more than 580 died from a kratom-involved overdose in Florida the last decade. Most of those deaths involved other substances too, but 46 were due to kratom alone. Additional results of the investigation, Deadly Dose, include:

Companies sell kratom without dosing instructions, a list of ingredients or, sometimes, any label at all — leaving customers to determine product safety on their own. Vendors often brag about the strength of their kratom, marketing powders and liquid shots as "powerful," "most potent" and "long-lasting." Yet the majority of products tested by the Times failed to disclose their intensity on labels. One packet of pills was so enhanced a scientist compared it to "legal morphine." At least a fifth of those who overdosed solely on kratom used products manufactured to be more concentrated than traditional, fresh leaf forms of the herb. A 39-year-old mother had an alarming level of kratom's main ingredient in her blood when she was found lying dead next to her baby on the living room floor. Police discovered at least three pouches of kratom powder inside her Palm Beach County home. Nine in 10 people who died had a substance in their system that could be harmful when mixed with kratom, including common medications used to treat anxiety or depression. Makers of prescription and over-the-counter drugs must notify consumers about the potential danger of combining their products with other substances. The kratom industry doesn't have to issue such warnings. Kratom companies and lobbyists sell the plant as a safe way to escape opioid addiction, but people with a documented history of drug use accounted for the majority of kratom-only overdoses. More than half of them had misused opioids like oxycodone or heroin. After a car crash shattered his spine, a Port Richey man got hooked on prescription painkillers, then overdosed on kratom while trying to wean himself off hard drugs.

The American Kratom Association, a non-profit advocacy organization and lobbying group, wrote an open letter to the editor of the Tampa Bay Times in response to the paper's investigation.

So what is kratom? What are its possibilities and dangers? And why is the psychoactive substance unregulated?

