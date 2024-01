A Tennessee lawmaker helped pass a strict abortion law. He's now trying to loosen it Laws on abortion are out of step with public opinion. One Republican legislator in Tennessee is working to establish exceptions to his state's strict abortion laws, but he faces a tough battle.

A Tennessee lawmaker helped pass a strict abortion law. He's now trying to loosen it

Laws on abortion are out of step with public opinion. One Republican legislator in Tennessee is working to establish exceptions to his state's strict abortion laws, but he faces a tough battle.