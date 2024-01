Is the historically troubled water system in Jackson, Miss., improving? After an eight-year pause, Jackson, Mississippi's troubled water system will resume cutoffs for unpaid bills. But some say billing issues, which prompted the moratorium, persist.

National Is the historically troubled water system in Jackson, Miss., improving? Is the historically troubled water system in Jackson, Miss., improving? Listen · 3:32 3:32 After an eight-year pause, Jackson, Mississippi's troubled water system will resume cutoffs for unpaid bills. But some say billing issues, which prompted the moratorium, persist. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor