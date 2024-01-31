Want to have the Chuck E. Cheese experience at home? A new cookbook can help

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel.

A lot of things are done remotely these days, so sure, why not the Chuck E. Cheese experience? The pizza, games and animatronics restaurant is releasing a cookbook for all the people clamoring to make Chuck E. Cheese pizza at home. The cookbook features 128 pages of recipes (laughter). I know, why would anyone be clamoring for these recipes? But, hey, maybe nostalgia has a sweet taste of its own.

It's MORNING EDITION.

