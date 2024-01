Want to have the Chuck E. Cheese experience at home? A new cookbook can help The cookbook features 128 pages of recipes and even has 10 party-themed menus. Chuck E. Cheese's pizza isn't well known for winning culinary awards, but perhaps nostalgia has a sweet taste of its own.

