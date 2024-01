Layoffs are leaving a void where sports journalists used to tell their stories Sports Illustrated, the iconic sports magazines, recently announced layoffs for nearly all of its journalists. Similar layoffs across the country are leaving a void for sports fans.

Sports Layoffs are leaving a void where sports journalists used to tell their stories Layoffs are leaving a void where sports journalists used to tell their stories Listen · 3:49 3:49 Sports Illustrated, the iconic sports magazines, recently announced layoffs for nearly all of its journalists. Similar layoffs across the country are leaving a void for sports fans. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor