Exploring how content creators speak on TikTok — it's known as influencer speak Some content creators on TikTok have a unique way of talking known as the "influencer speak" or "TikTok voice." But what is it?

National Exploring how content creators speak on TikTok — it's known as influencer speak Exploring how content creators speak on TikTok — it's known as influencer speak Listen · 2:47 2:47 Some content creators on TikTok have a unique way of talking known as the "influencer speak" or "TikTok voice." But what is it? Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor