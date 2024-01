There are renewed efforts in Hong Kong to push for tighter national security laws NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with Thomas Kellogg, executive director at the Center for Asian Law at Georgetown, about renewed attempts to pass security laws in Hong Kong.

Asia There are renewed efforts in Hong Kong to push for tighter national security laws 4:21 NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with Thomas Kellogg, executive director at the Center for Asian Law at Georgetown, about renewed attempts to pass security laws in Hong Kong.