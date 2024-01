Following Russian doping decision, the U.S. has 9 new Olympic gold medalists Now that Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva received a four-year doping ban, the U.S. will receive its first-ever team gold medal in figure skating from the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

Sports Following Russian doping decision, the U.S. has 9 new Olympic gold medalists Following Russian doping decision, the U.S. has 9 new Olympic gold medalists Listen · 2:34 2:34 Now that Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva received a four-year doping ban, the U.S. will receive its first-ever team gold medal in figure skating from the 2022 Beijing Olympics.