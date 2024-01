Developments in brain implants for humans revive reminders of neurorights Elon Musk says the first human has received a brain implant from his Neuralink company. NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Rafael Yuste of Columbia University and co-founder of the Neurorights Foundation.

Health Developments in brain implants for humans revive reminders of neurorights Listen · 3:47