National Seattle's queer community is furious after gay bars were raided over the weekend Seattle's queer community is furious after gay bars were raided over the weekend Listen · 3:36 3:36 NPR's Ari Shapiro talks to Vivian McCall, reporter for The Stranger, about recent raids in Seattle's gay bars. Members of the city's LGBTQ-plus community are looking for answers.