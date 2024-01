Spiderwebs could offer a snapshot of an ecosystem, study shows Scientists have found that spiderwebs can be used to capture environmental DNA, which reflects the animal population of an area. The technique may help track the biodiversity of an ecosystem.

Animals Spiderwebs could offer a snapshot of an ecosystem, study shows Spiderwebs could offer a snapshot of an ecosystem, study shows Listen · 4:22 4:22 Scientists have found that spiderwebs can be used to capture environmental DNA, which reflects the animal population of an area. The technique may help track the biodiversity of an ecosystem. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor