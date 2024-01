Constitutional scholar says GOP charges against Mayorkas don't meet impeachment bar NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with constitutional scholar Philip Bobbitt about the effort from House Republicans to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

Politics Constitutional scholar says GOP charges against Mayorkas don't meet impeachment bar Constitutional scholar says GOP charges against Mayorkas don't meet impeachment bar Listen · 4:24 4:24 NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with constitutional scholar Philip Bobbitt about the effort from House Republicans to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor