Middle East As Israel resumes bombing in the north, thousands of Gazans face desperate conditions As Israel resumes bombing in the north, thousands of Gazans face desperate conditions Listen · 3:49 3:49 Southern Gaza has seen the heaviest fighting over the past few weeks. But bombing has restarted in the north and the humanitarian situation has worsened there.