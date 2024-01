From the occupied West Bank, an emergency hotline assists rescue efforts in Gaza NPR visits an emergency hotline center in the West Bank assisting first responders in the Gaza Strip.

Middle East

NPR visits an emergency hotline center in the West Bank assisting first responders in the Gaza Strip.