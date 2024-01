A look from Maui six months after devastating wildfires As we approach the six-month anniversary of the Maui fires, we look at the biggest issues that people on the island are still facing.

National A look from Maui six months after devastating wildfires A look from Maui six months after devastating wildfires Listen · 5:06 5:06 As we approach the six-month anniversary of the Maui fires, we look at the biggest issues that people on the island are still facing. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor