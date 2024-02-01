Actress Teri Hatcher, a 'Desperate Housewives' star, was ready to find love again

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Michel Martin. Actress Teri Hatcher, a star of the ABC hit "Desperate Housewives," was not desperate in real life, but she was ready to find love again, so she joined the dating app Hinge. The app promptly rewarded her leap of faith by kicking her off. They told her they thought she was a Teri Hatcher impersonator. The confusion was cleared up, but Hatcher says she is done with dating apps. She says she is happy and does not need a man; she has a cat. It's MORNING EDITION.

