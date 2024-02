If you found a piece of expired fruit in a kitchen cabinet, would you throw it away? An auction house in England found a 285-year-old lemon in the back of a 19th-century cabinet. A special message was inscribed on the lemon, so they decided to sell fruit. It sold for nearly $1,800.

