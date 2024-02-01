If you found a piece of expired fruit in a kitchen cabinet, would you throw it away?

An auction house in England found a 285-year-old lemon in the back of a 19th-century cabinet. A special message was inscribed on the lemon, so they decided to sell fruit. It sold for nearly $1,800.

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Leila Fadel. If you found a piece of expired fruit in the kitchen cabinet, would you, A, throw it away, B, compost it or, C, try to sell it? An auction house in Newport, England, found a 285-year-old lemon in the back of a 19th century cabinet. A special message was inscribed on the lemon, so they tried selling the aged fruit. To their surprise, it sold for nearly $1,800. It was the cabinet that lacked zest. It only sold for about 40 bucks.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "LEMON")

U2: (Singing) Lemon...

FADEL: It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2024 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.