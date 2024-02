White House will sanction Israeli settlers in the West Bank who attack Palestinians President Biden has issued an executive order targeting Israeli settlers who have attacked Palestinians in the West Bank. The measure could lead to the freezing of their bank accounts and assets.

President Biden has issued an executive order targeting Israeli settlers who have attacked Palestinians in the West Bank. The measure could lead to the freezing of their bank accounts and assets.