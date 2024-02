North Korea is ramping up missile tests as Kim Jung Un weighs war with South Korea North Korea test-fired cruise missiles from its western coast for the third time this week, as Kim Jung Un warns of war with South Korea. Is it rhetoric or has North Korea decided to go to war?

