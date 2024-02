Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin apologizes for keeping hospital stay, diagnosis secret Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has apologized for a failure in communication around his recent hospital stay for prostate cancer treatment. He was roundly criticized for not alerting the White House.

National Security Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin apologizes for keeping hospital stay, diagnosis secret Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin apologizes for keeping hospital stay, diagnosis secret Listen · 3:14 3:14 Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has apologized for a failure in communication around his recent hospital stay for prostate cancer treatment. He was roundly criticized for not alerting the White House. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor