Charlamagne tha Pundit?; plus, was Tony Soprano white?

Charlamagne tha God has been dominating hip-hop radio for years, and lately, his influence has extended far beyond the music industry; for better or worse, Charlamagne has become one of the go-to voices for political discourse in the Black community. And while his comments often resonate with The Breakfast Club audience, they've also been picked up by political operatives across party lines. This week, Brittany sits down with Democratic pollster Terrance Woodbury and POLITICO National Correspondent Brakkton Booker to discuss Charlamagne's power as a pundit and if tha God's politics are indicative of larger trends among Black voters.



Then, Brittany turns to a classic television show that just celebrated it's 25th anniversary: HBO's The Sopranos. Although the show wrapped years ago, it remains a deeply salient portrayal of assimilation and conditional whiteness. Brittany chats with author Morgan Jerkins about whiteness in America and why the show's commentary on Italian Americans resonated with them as Black women.



To end the show, Brittany passes the mic to music journalist Naima Cochrane to answer a question about the Nicki Minaj and Megan thee Stallion beef.

This episode was produced by Alexis Williams and Barton Girdwood with additional support from Liam McBain and Corey Antonio Rose. It was edited by Jessica Placzek. Engineering support came from Robert Rodriguez. Our executive producer is Veralyn Williams. Our VP of programming is Yolanda Sangweni.