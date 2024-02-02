Accessibility links
Bob Mortimer : Bullseye with Jesse Thorn Bob Mortimer is a comic and author, renowned for his work in the British comedy double act Vic and Bob. These days, Mortimer is also a novelist. We talk with Mortimer about his mystery novel The Clementine Complex, his debut in the U.S., loosely based on Mortimer's time as a lawyer.

Bullseye with Jesse Thorn

Bob Mortimer

Before Bob Mortimer, the comic and author became Bob Mortimer, the comic and author, he was Bob Mortimer: The Cockroach King. A successful lawyer who represented tenants all across London suffering from cockroaches and other infestations in their rental units.

Mortimer didn't try his hand at comedy until his late 20s, when he met Vic Reeves – an established comic who was playing the London club circuit. Soon, they were a double act in the beloved British comedy tradition, appearing on dozens of TV shows, including variety shows and sitcoms.

These days, Bob Mortimer is also a novelist, having just released his U.S. debut. Mortimer joins the show to talk about his new book The Clementine Complex, a fun, funny mystery novel that's in bookstores now.