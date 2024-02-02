Bob Mortimer

Before Bob Mortimer, the comic and author became Bob Mortimer, the comic and author, he was Bob Mortimer: The Cockroach King. A successful lawyer who represented tenants all across London suffering from cockroaches and other infestations in their rental units.

Mortimer didn't try his hand at comedy until his late 20s, when he met Vic Reeves – an established comic who was playing the London club circuit. Soon, they were a double act in the beloved British comedy tradition, appearing on dozens of TV shows, including variety shows and sitcoms.

These days, Bob Mortimer is also a novelist, having just released his U.S. debut. Mortimer joins the show to talk about his new book The Clementine Complex, a fun, funny mystery novel that's in bookstores now.