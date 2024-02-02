The News Roundup For February 2, 2024

This week, the House passed a bipartisan tax bill that expands the child tax credit and expands tax cuts for businesses. The bill, however, is expected to have to satisfy several demands from Senate Republicans before it makes it to President Joe Biden's desk.

Tech CEOs converged on Capitol Hill this week to sit for questioning on how their services and platforms affect young people. Congresspeople grilled Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, X's Linda Yaccarino, and TikTok's Shou Zi Chew, among others.

Right-wing influencers online are beginning to spin a conspiracy theory about Taylor Swift, claiming the pop megastar, who's been front and center in coverage of the Kansas City Chiefs run at the Super Bowl, is an unwitting tool being used by the Biden administration to spin up support for Democrats in November.

Meanwhile, Secretary of State Antony Blinken issued a dire warning this week, claiming the Middle East is at its most volatile state since the Yom Kippur war between Israel and its neighbors in 1973. He's currently on a trip around the eastern Mediterranean and the Middle East, meeting with leaders to discuss tensions and relationships in the regions.

The director of the CIA also commented on the state of global conflicts this week. William Burns said Tuesday that cutting off U.S. aid to Ukraine would be a mistake of "historic proportions."

The FBI also got in on the action, with Director Christopher Wray revealing that Chinese hackers are getting ready to "wreak havoc and cause real-world harm" to U.S. citizens and institutions.

