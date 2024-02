The U.S. issues order targeting Israeli settlers who attack West Bank Palestinians President Biden sanctioned four settlers in the Israeli-occupied West Bank who are accused of violence against Palestinians. It comes against a backdrop of the ongoing Israeli-Hamas fighting in Gaza.

The U.S. issues order targeting Israeli settlers who attack West Bank Palestinians President Biden sanctioned four settlers in the Israeli-occupied West Bank who are accused of violence against Palestinians. It comes against a backdrop of the ongoing Israeli-Hamas fighting in Gaza.