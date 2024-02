Palestinian architect says the destruction must become part of Gaza's reconstruction Can ruins become the material for rebuilding? NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with Palestinian architect Yara Sharif about the future reconstruction of Gaza.

Middle East Palestinian architect says the destruction must become part of Gaza's reconstruction Palestinian architect says the destruction must become part of Gaza's reconstruction Listen · 4:00 4:00 Can ruins become the material for rebuilding? NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with Palestinian architect Yara Sharif about the future reconstruction of Gaza. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor