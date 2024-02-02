The last Apple laptop with a CD and DVD drive is officially obsolete

The mid-2012 13 inch MacBook Pro will still work, but Apple will no longer service it. An Apple product is obsolete once it hasn't been distributed for sale for more than seven years.

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Leila Fadel. Some tough news for our co-host A Martínez. The last Apple laptop with a CD and DVD drive, also known as the mid-2012 13-inch MacBook Pro, is now officially obsolete. That doesn't mean the device won't work. It just means that Apple won't service its hardware anymore. The tech giant considers a product obsolete once it's been distributed for sale for more than seven years. I guess A can load his "Real Housewives" DVDs onto something else. It's MORNING EDITION.

