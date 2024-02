Children who have dogs, especially girls, get an exercise boost, study finds A new study finds that having a dog can boost daily activity levels in girls by 52 minutes a day.

Fitness & Nutrition Children who have dogs, especially girls, get an exercise boost, study finds Children who have dogs, especially girls, get an exercise boost, study finds Listen · 1:56 1:56 A new study finds that having a dog can boost daily activity levels in girls by 52 minutes a day. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor