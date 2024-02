U.S. employers added a whopping 353,000 jobs in January — far more than expected The Labor Department also reports the unemployment rate held steady at a historically low 3.7%.

U.S. employers added a whopping 353,000 jobs in January — far more than expected The Labor Department also reports the unemployment rate held steady at a historically low 3.7%.