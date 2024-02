Mother of Michigan school shooter testifies in her trial that's related to the attack Jennifer Crumbley, mother of a Michigan school shooter, testifies in her trial on charges of involuntary manslaughter. She's accused of making a gun accessible that her son used in the 2021 shooting.

