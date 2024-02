Palestinians desperately need food aid. How did the war in Gaza make food political? Human Rights Watch accuses Israel of using food deprivation as a weapon of war while other humanitarian organizations warn the risk of famine in Gaza is growing.

Middle East Palestinians desperately need food aid. How did the war in Gaza make food political? Palestinians desperately need food aid. How did the war in Gaza make food political? Listen · 4:20 4:20 Human Rights Watch accuses Israel of using food deprivation as a weapon of war while other humanitarian organizations warn the risk of famine in Gaza is growing. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor