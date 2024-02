F1 champ Lewis Hamilton will leave Mercedes for Ferrari at the end of this season NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with Luke Smith, a senior writer covering Formula One at The Athletic, about Lewis Hamilton's decision to leave Mercedes to go to Ferrari at the end of the 2024 season.

NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with Luke Smith, a senior writer covering Formula One at The Athletic, about Lewis Hamilton's decision to leave Mercedes to go to Ferrari at the end of the 2024 season.