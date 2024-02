Egypt and Israel's ties are being tested by the war in Gaza and border security The ties between Israel and Egypt have long been underpinned by security coordination, but tensions are mounting over concerns Israel may try to take control of Gaza's border with Egypt.

Middle East Egypt and Israel's ties are being tested by the war in Gaza and border security Egypt and Israel's ties are being tested by the war in Gaza and border security Audio will be available later today. The ties between Israel and Egypt have long been underpinned by security coordination, but tensions are mounting over concerns Israel may try to take control of Gaza's border with Egypt. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor