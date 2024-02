The mayor of East Palestine, Ohio, looks back on train derailment one year later One year after a train derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, NPR's Scott Detrow sits down with Mayor Trent Conaway to discuss how the village is recovering.

National The mayor of East Palestine, Ohio, looks back on train derailment one year later The mayor of East Palestine, Ohio, looks back on train derailment one year later Listen · 4:16 4:16 One year after a train derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, NPR's Scott Detrow sits down with Mayor Trent Conaway to discuss how the village is recovering. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor