NFL teams shift strategy when it comes to hiring coaches NPR's Sarah McCammon speaks with Lindsay Jones, senior NFL editor for The Ringer, about the newest coaches hired in the league and what trends we can take away from them.

Sports NFL teams shift strategy when it comes to hiring coaches NFL teams shift strategy when it comes to hiring coaches Listen · 3:49 3:49 NPR's Sarah McCammon speaks with Lindsay Jones, senior NFL editor for The Ringer, about the newest coaches hired in the league and what trends we can take away from them. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor