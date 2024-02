Retired Military General Officer reacts to U.S. air strikes in the Middle East NPR's Sarah McCammon talks with retired Military General Officer Michael Nagata, as the U.S. military begins retaliatory strikes in Iraq and Syria.

Middle East Retired Military General Officer reacts to U.S. air strikes in the Middle East Retired Military General Officer reacts to U.S. air strikes in the Middle East 3:58 NPR's Sarah McCammon talks with retired Military General Officer Michael Nagata, as the U.S. military begins retaliatory strikes in Iraq and Syria. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor