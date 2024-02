The likely targets of the U.S. air strikes in Iraq and Syria The U.S. has conducted a series of retaliatory strikes against Iran-backed militants in Iraq and Syria. Our correspondent in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, has the latest.

Middle East The likely targets of the U.S. air strikes in Iraq and Syria The likely targets of the U.S. air strikes in Iraq and Syria 4:22 The U.S. has conducted a series of retaliatory strikes against Iran-backed militants in Iraq and Syria. Our correspondent in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, has the latest. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor