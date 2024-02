#2410: The Costs of Free Help : The Best of Car Talk Mike was feeling pretty good when he offered to help a neighbor replace the dead battery in her car. Mike was feeling 'something else' after he dropped his wrench and caused a fire under the hood. Is there any way Mike can save face with the neighbors or should he just move to a new city? Find out on this episode of the Best of Car Talk.

