Best Of: Emma Stone / The Birth Of Psychedelic Science : Fresh Air Emma Stone is nominated for an Oscar for her starring role in Poor Things. She spoke with Terry Gross about the film and her relationship to her anxiety.



David Bianculli reviews Ryan Murphy's FX anthology series Feud: Capote vs. The Swans.



Also, Benjamin Breen talks about his book, Tripping on Utopia: Margaret Mead, the Cold War, and the Troubled Birth of Psychedelic Science. It's about the pioneering work anthropologists Margaret Mead and Gregory Bateson did on the use of psychedelics as a way to expand consciousness, and how that later connected to government research on the use of psychedelics as a weapon.

Fresh Air Best Of: Emma Stone / The Birth Of Psychedelic Science Best Of: Emma Stone / The Birth Of Psychedelic Science Listen · 47:49 47:49 Emma Stone is nominated for an Oscar for her starring role in Poor Things. She spoke with Terry Gross about the film and her relationship to her anxiety.



David Bianculli reviews Ryan Murphy's FX anthology series Feud: Capote vs. The Swans.



Also, Benjamin Breen talks about his book, Tripping on Utopia: Margaret Mead, the Cold War, and the Troubled Birth of Psychedelic Science. It's about the pioneering work anthropologists Margaret Mead and Gregory Bateson did on the use of psychedelics as a way to expand consciousness, and how that later connected to government research on the use of psychedelics as a weapon. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor