Accessibility links
Top Chef's Kristen Kish talks bivalves, airballs, and cheese curds : Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me! This week, Top Chef's Kristen Kish joins Josh Gondelman, Joyelle Nicole Johnson, and Brian Babylon to talk bivalves, airballs, and cheese curds.

Get access to bonus episodes, sponsor-free listening, and the chance to participate in a quiz with Peter Sagal when you sign up for Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!+ at plus.npr.org/waitwait.

Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!

Top Chef's Kristen Kish talks bivalves, airballs, and cheese curds

Top Chef's Kristen Kish talks bivalves, airballs, and cheese curds

Listen · 48:48
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1198908478/1228824272" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Chef Kristen Kish in New York City.
Enlarge this image
Noam Galai/Getty Images
Chef Kristen Kish in New York City.
Noam Galai/Getty Images

When Padma Lakshmi retired as the host of Top Chef last year, there was only one candidate the producers wanted: Kristen Kish, the come from behind winner of Season 10 and a culinary world superstar. Her first season as host broadcasts this spring, and since it is all set in Wisconsin, we're delighted she joined us on stage this week iin Milwaukee.