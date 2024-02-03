Top Chef's Kristen Kish talks bivalves, airballs, and cheese curds

When Padma Lakshmi retired as the host of Top Chef last year, there was only one candidate the producers wanted: Kristen Kish, the come from behind winner of Season 10 and a culinary world superstar. Her first season as host broadcasts this spring, and since it is all set in Wisconsin, we're delighted she joined us on stage this week iin Milwaukee.