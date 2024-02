Sara Hill becomes first Indigenous woman to serve on federal bench in Oklahoma Federal courts in Northern Oklahoma have gotten busy since 2020, when the Supreme court ruled half the state is Tribal land. Now a Cherokee woman is joining the federal bench there.

