A year after the Ohio train derailment, experts still worry about toxins it released A year after the fiery train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, experts and others are still concerned about toxins and their aftereffects.

National A year after the Ohio train derailment, experts still worry about toxins it released A year after the Ohio train derailment, experts still worry about toxins it released Listen · 3:37 3:37 A year after the fiery train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, experts and others are still concerned about toxins and their aftereffects. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor