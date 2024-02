Saturday Sports: NFL and gambling, NHL allows players to compete in the Olympics NPR's Scott Simon talks to Michele Steele of ESPN about the NFL's embrace of gambling, a stolen Jackie Robinson statue, the NHL allowing hockey players back in the Olympics, and the NHL all-star game.

Sports Saturday Sports: NFL and gambling, NHL allows players to compete in the Olympics Saturday Sports: NFL and gambling, NHL allows players to compete in the Olympics Audio will be available later today. NPR's Scott Simon talks to Michele Steele of ESPN about the NFL's embrace of gambling, a stolen Jackie Robinson statue, the NHL allowing hockey players back in the Olympics, and the NHL all-star game. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor