Politics chat: More U.S. strikes; Biden wins South Carolina; House Republicans vote More strikes on Iran-backed targets in the Middle East, Biden wins the South Carolina Democratic Primary handily, and House Republicans plan to vote on a stand-alone military package to Israel.

Politics Politics chat: More U.S. strikes; Biden wins South Carolina; House Republicans vote Politics chat: More U.S. strikes; Biden wins South Carolina; House Republicans vote Listen · 5:09 5:09 More strikes on Iran-backed targets in the Middle East, Biden wins the South Carolina Democratic Primary handily, and House Republicans plan to vote on a stand-alone military package to Israel. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor